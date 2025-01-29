President Barzani, French ambassador discuss regional stability

2025-01-29 21:21:19 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of the KurdistanRegion, Nechirvan Barzani, met with French Ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durel,to discuss several topics including security, and government formation.

According to a statement by Kurdistan Presidency, “theyshared insights regarding the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad relations, theongoing efforts to establish a new cabinet for the Kurdistan RegionalGovernment, as well as the current situation in Syria and the broader region.”

The statement added that the discussions also touched on therecent developments in Erbil-Baghdad negotiations and underscored theimportance of sustaining a continuous dialogue between the Kurdistan Region andthe Iraqi federal government.

The story will be updated with further details.