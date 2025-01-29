President Barzani, French Ambassador discuss Erbil-Baghdad relations, regional security

2025-01-29 22:50:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of the KurdistanRegion, Nechirvan Barzani, met with French Ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durel,to discuss several topics including security, and government formation.

According to a statement by the Kurdistan Presidency, “Theyshared insights regarding the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad relations, theongoing efforts to establish a new cabinet for the Kurdistan RegionalGovernment, as well as the current situation in Syria and the broader region.”

The statement added that the discussions also touched on therecent developments in Erbil-Baghdad negotiations, underscoring the importanceof sustaining a continuous dialogue and the necessity of addressing theirissues through mutual understanding and in accordance with the Constitution.

“They also shared perspectives on the current circumstancesin Syria, discussing recent developments, particularly with regards to theKurdish issue in the country.”

Emphasizing the significance of Kurdish unity andsolidarity, President Barzani and the French ambassador emphasized theimportance of protecting the rights of all communities amid the developments inSyria.

The Kurdish presidency concluded, “The meeting alsoaddressed the significance of upholding peace and stability in the region, thechallenges posed by terrorism, and various other matters of mutual concern,with the participation of the French Consul General in the Kurdistan Region.”