IBBC hosts UK's Middle East Minister in House of Lords

2025-01-30 04:05:25 - From: Iraq Business News

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): IBBC hosts UK's Middle East Minister at AGM dinner in House of Lords Baroness Nicholson hosted a well-attended IBBC AGM dinner with The UK Government Under-Secretary for the Middle East Mr Hamish Falconer MP and former Foreign Secretary Mr James Cleverly MP and Dr Ahmed Khalil deputy Iraqi Ambassador, as speakers. Mr Falconer offered a wide-ranging discussion […]

