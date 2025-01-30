Syria, Qatar discuss reconstruction during emir's visit

2025-01-30 17:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said discussions with a Qatari delegation in Damascus Thursday included reconstruction in the war-torn country, during the first visit by a head of state since Bashar al-Assad's ouster.

The trip by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, less than two months after Islamist-led rebels ousted Assad, comes a day after Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa was appointed interim president for an unspecified transitional period. It also follows a visit by Qatar's prime minister earlier this month.