Peshmerga graduates new unit with Global Coalition support

2025-01-30 17:31:14 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Ministry of Peshmerga marked the graduation of a new "Support Unit", reinforcing its forces following two months of intensive training under the supervision of the Global Coalition.

During the ceremony held in Erbil, Lieutenant General Issa Uzir, Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga Ministry, highlighted the importance of continued coordination with the Coalition in counterterrorism efforts and internal defense reforms. His remarks came during a meeting with General Hamm, head of the Coalition's military advisors in Iraq, along with an accompanying delegation.

Colonel Rob Brandstetter, commander of the Coalition forces in the Kurdistan Region, also attended the meeting. Discussions centered on strategies to counter ISIS's “extremist ideology”, recent security developments, and advancing reform initiatives within the ministry.

General Hamm praised the ministry's efforts and reaffirmed the Coalition's commitment to sustained cooperation in ensuring regional stability and combating terrorism.

The Ministry of Peshmerga has held multiple joint meetings with the Global Coalition to enhance the readiness of its forces and improve coordination among its directorates. The Coalition, led by the United States, has supplied the Peshmerga with military equipment, vehicles, and logistical support to strengthen their combat capabilities.