President Barzani offers condolences to US Over tragic plane collision

2025-01-30 22:55:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, expressedhis condolences to the United States following the tragic plane crash.

Posting on X, Barzani said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic planecrash in Washington, DC."

He added, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and lovedones of those affected by this devastating incident."

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that there were no survivorsfrom the crash, noting that the focus of operations had shifted from rescue torecovery.

Rescue teams continue to work at the site of the collision, which involvedan American passenger plane carrying 64 people and a US military helicopter,crashing into the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan National Airport inWashington.