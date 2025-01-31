Turkish Defense Ministry affirms its support for Syria against terrorist organizations
2025-01-31 14:00:04 - From: SANA
Ankara, SANA- Turkish Defense Ministry renewed Turkey’s support for the Syrian people and its adoption of preventive measures against terrorist organizations that threaten Syria’s administrative and geographical unity. “We will maintain close cooperation with the new administration in Syria to enhance Syria’s defense and security capabilities, and to ensure the voluntary, safe and dignified return …