Kurdistan Finance Minister: Salary deal possible by Sunday

2025-01-31 18:40:33 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Minister of Finance in theKurdistan Region, Awat Sheikh Janab, expressed hope for a resolution of the salariesdelay issue by Sunday.

In a press statement attended by Shafaq News correspondent,Janab said the atmosphere of the meeting in Baghdad was “very positive”, adding,"We hope to conclude the work and fund the salaries by Sunday, February2."

The meeting, held earlier today at the residence of ForeignMinister Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, saw a delegation from the Kurdistan RegionalGovernment (KRG), led by Sheikh Janab and comprising around 20 members.

The discussions centered on the December 2024 salaries andthe salary schedule for 2025.

The salary crisis in the Kurdistan Region dates back to2014, when tensions between the federal government in Baghdad and the KRGescalated over the management of oil and budget matters, compounded by therepercussions of the ISIS war, falling oil prices, and the global COVID-19pandemic.

Baghdad ceased sending its share of the budget to theregion, prompting the KRG to independently export oil. This conflict led todisruptions in salary payments, initiating a cycle of delays and financialarrears.

Since then, various attempts have been made to findcompromises between the two sides, including financial agreements stipulatingthat the KRG’s budget share would be paid in exchange for its commitment toexport a specific amount of oil.

As the dispute continues, the burden has increasingly fallenon the citizens of the region.