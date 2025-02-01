Iraq ranks 4th among top importers from Turkiye in December

2025-02-01 10:45:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked fourthamong the top importers of Turkish goods in December, the Turkish StatisticalInstitute (TURKSTAT) announced on Saturday.

In its monthly report, the Instituterevealed that Turkiye's exports in December 2024 amounted to $23.443 billion,marking a 2.1% increase from December 2023, while imports amounted to $32.221billion, up 20.9% during the same period.

Germany topped the list of exportdestinations with $1.644 billion, followed by the United States with $1.499billion and the United Kingdom with $1.414 billion. Iraq ranked fourth,importing $1.198 billion worth of goods, followed by Italy with $1.186 billion.Together, these five countries accounted for 29.6% of total exports for themonth.

Iraq imports most of its goods,including food and other products, from neighboring countries, particularlyTurkiye and Iran, with a smaller percentage coming from GulfcountriesandJordan.

Chairman of the Turkish-IraqiBusiness Council under the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkiye (DE?K),Khalid Açar, had announced plans to increase trade with Iraq to $30 billion in2025.