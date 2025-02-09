PM Barzani congratulates Lebanon on formation of new government

2025-02-09 10:50:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulatedLebanon on the formation of its new government, offering support for thecountry's stability and progress.

"Congratulations to Lebanon on the formation of a new government ledby Prime Minister Nawaf Salam," Barzani wrote on X.

He added, "I wish PM Salam and his cabinet success in bringingsecurity, stability and prosperity for the people of Lebanon. The KRG standsready to help."

Lebanon’s presidency announced on Saturday the formation of a new24-member cabinet under Salam, following weeks of intensive negotiations withthe country's major political parties.

The country had been in a political deadlock since October 2022, whenthe term of former President Michel Aoun ended without a successor in place.Amid the presidential vacancy, Najib Mikati's government continued in acaretaker capacity.