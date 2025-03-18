Iraq, Turkiye Discuss Energy Cooperation and KRI Oil Exports

Iraq News Now

2025-03-18 04:40:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, to discuss energy cooperation and economic ties. Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's commitment to collaboration with Turkish companies, particularly in the energy sector, including cross-border electricity interconnection and cooperation on the Strategic Development Road Project. He also […]

