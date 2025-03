2025-03-14 11:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus countryside, SANA- Chargé d’Affairs of the Qatari Embassy in Syria, Khalifa Abdullah Al Mahmoud Al Sharif, announced a Qatari initiative to provide natural gas supplies to Syria, via Jordanian territory, with the aim of contributing to the generating of 400 megawatts of electricity. Al-Sharif emphasized during his meeting with Minister of Electricity, Omar Shaqrouq, …