EU official cites reports accusing Assad regime of mass killings in Syria

DUBAI: A top EU official on Monday claimed that remnants of the regime of ousted leader Bashar Assad were responsible for the recent mass killings in two of the Syrian Arab Republic’s coastal cities. Speaking to Al Arabiya Television, Anita Heber, the EU’s foreign affairs and security policy spokesperson, said the body has reports confirming this charge. Heber said the transitional authorities in Syria have moved to contain the situation, and she called for those responsible to be held accountable.