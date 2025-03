2025-03-14 14:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, Ghiath Diab welcomed the State of Qatar’s humanitarian initiative to support Syria’s energy sector, which came under the generous directives of the Emir of the brotherly State of Qatar. In a statement to SANA reporter, Diab said: “The State of Qatar’s initiative calls for providing natural gas …