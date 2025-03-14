Doctor kills four family members in Erbil over marital dispute

2025-03-14 14:00:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A doctorkilled his wife and three of her family members in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’sKurdistan Region, on Thursday night.

Erbil’s Asayishsecurity forces announced that the suspect, identified only by his initialsS.M., was arrested hours after the crime. “The accused, who is a doctor,attacked the home of his father-in-law in the city's Farmanbaran neighborhoodusing a handgun to kill his wife —also a physician—, her parents, and hersister over a personal dispute,” the statement read.

The killings werereportedly linked to a family dispute after the suspect secretly married asecond wife.

On Friday morning,relatives and friends gathered to bury the victims in a funeral procession.

Authorities arecontinuing their investigation into the incident.