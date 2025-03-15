Discover Kurdistan: The Middle East's best-kept travel secret

2025-03-15 09:50:57 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Kurdistan Region of Iraq is a breathtaking destination that remains largelyundiscovered by international travelers. With its majestic mountains,historical sites, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality, the region offers anunforgettable experience for those seeking adventure, history, and naturalbeauty.

BestLocations to Visit

Erbil: TheHeart of Kurdistan

The capitalof the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, is a city rich in history and modern charm. Atits center stands the Erbil Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that datesback over 6,000 years. Visitors can explore its narrow alleys, historicalstructures, and the Kurdish Textile Museum. Nearby, Sami Abdulrahman Parkoffers a peaceful retreat with lush greenery and recreational activities.

For shoppingenthusiasts, the Erbil Bazaar is a must-visit. Here, travelers can findeverything from handmade carpets to spices and traditional Kurdish clothing.Modern shopping malls like Family Mall and Majidi Mall also provide aninternational shopping experience.

Al-Sulaymaniyah:The Cultural Hub

Al-Sulaymaniyah,often called the cultural capital of Kurdistan, is known for its vibrant artsscene, intellectual atmosphere, and historical significance. The Slemani Museumhouses important artifacts from Mesopotamian civilizations, while the AmnaSuraka Museum, a former prison, provides insight into the region’s recenthistory and the struggles of the Kurdish people.

For naturelovers, Dukan Lake, located about 70 kilometers from the province, is an idealspot for boating, fishing, and relaxing by the water. The nearby GoizhaMountain offers hiking opportunities with stunning views of the city below.

Duhok:Gateway to Natural Wonders

Duhok,nestled between mountains, is home to some of Kurdistan’s most spectacularlandscapes. The Bekhal Waterfall and Gali Ali Beg Gorge offer breathtakingscenery, making them popular spots for picnicking and photography.

One of themost significant historical sites in the region is the Lalish Temple, theholiest site for the Yazidi people. Visitors can learn about the ancient Yazidifaith and its traditions in this serene setting.

Rawanduz andHamilton Road: Nature at Its Best

For thoseseeking adventure, Rawanduz is a top destination. The Hamilton Road, a windingmountain route built in the 1920s, offers some of the best driving views in theworld. The Shanidar Cave, where Neanderthal remains were discovered, is anotherfascinating site for history and archaeology enthusiasts.

Best Time toVisit

Kurdistan’sclimate varies depending on the season. The best time to visit is during spring(March to May) and autumn (September to November). During these months, theweather is mild, making it perfect for outdoor activities like hiking andsightseeing. Spring, in particular, transforms the region into a lush paradisewith blooming wildflowers and green landscapes.

Summers(June to August) can be very hot, especially in lower-altitude areas like Erbiland Duhok, where temperatures can exceed 40°C (104°F). However, the mountainousregions remain cooler and are ideal for escaping the heat. Winters (December toFebruary) bring snow to the higher elevations, making it a great time for thoseinterested in skiing or experiencing Kurdistan’s winter beauty.

KurdishCuisine: A Taste of Tradition

Kurdish foodis a delightful blend of flavors, reflecting influences from Middle Eastern,Persian, and Turkish cuisines. Traditional meals are often hearty, using freshingredients, aromatic spices, and grilled meats.

A famousKurdish dish is Dolma, a combination of grape leaves stuffed with rice, herbs,and meat. Kabab is also a staple, with minced lamb or beef skewered and grilledto perfection. Biryani Kurdistani, a flavorful rice dish mixed with nuts,raisins, and spices, is another must-try.

Bread is anessential part of Kurdish cuisine, with varieties like Nan Tiri (thin flatbread)and Samoon (oval-shaped bread) commonly served with meals. For a sweet treat,Klecha, a date-filled pastry, is often enjoyed with tea.

The KurdishPeople: Hospitality and Culture

One of themost memorable aspects of visiting Kurdistan is the warmth and hospitality ofits people. Kurds are known for their generosity and strong sense of community.Guests are often welcomed with open arms and offered tea or food as a gestureof goodwill.

The regionhas a rich cultural heritage, with traditional music, dance, and festivalsplaying a central role in Kurdish society. The most significant celebration isNewroz, the Kurdish New Year, which takes place on March 21. This event ismarked by music, dancing, feasts, and the lighting of fires, symbolizing thearrival of spring and new beginnings.

WhileKurdish is the official language, many people in urban areas speak Arabic andEnglish, making it relatively easy for tourists to communicate.

Safety andTravel Tips

TheKurdistan Region is considered one of the safest areas in Iraq, with a stablesecurity situation and a welcoming atmosphere for travelers.

Fortransportation, renting a car is a good option for exploring remote areas,though taxis and private drivers are also available. It is advisable to dressmodestly, especially in rural areas, to respect local customs.