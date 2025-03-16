On Halabja Massacre Anniversary: Leader Barzani calls Baghdad to take responsibility

2025-03-16 12:43:10 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani said on Sunday that thechemical attack on Halabja would remain deeply ingrained in the collectivememory of the Kurdish people.

“The wounds and pain of the Halabja chemical attack will forever remainin our memory, impossible to forget,” Barzani posted on X.

“The responsibility for this crime against humanity, its repercussions,and the compensation of the victims' families lies with the Iraqi state,"he added.

????? ??? ???? ????? ??? ????? ???????? ?????????? ??????? ??? ????? ?? ????? ????? ???? ????????????? ??????? ?? ??????? ???????? ?????? ??? ???????. ??? ??????? ??? ??????? ?? ?????????? ??? ???? ????? ?? ????? ????? ???? ????? ??? ??????? ??? ???? ?????? ????????. ?? ??????… — Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) March 16, 2025

The Halabja massacre, which occurred on March 16, 1988, saw SaddamHussein’s regime launch a chemical weapons attack on the Kurdish city, killingover 5,000 civilians, most of them women and children. Thousands more sufferedsevere injuries, with many still grappling with the long-term health effectstoday.