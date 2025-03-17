KRG government positions

2025-03-17 02:15:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announced on Sunday that mostpositions in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have been settledfollowing recent talks between Masrour Barzani, the party's second deputypresident, and Pavel Talabani, president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan(PUK), in Erbil.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Wafa Mohammed, a KDP member,explained that the visit was unexpected, given the significant disagreementsbetween the KDP and PUK. The talks, however, were intended to accelerate the governmentformation process. "During the press conference, both Masrour Barzani andPavel Talabani appeared optimistic about the meeting results," Mohammedremarked.

Regarding the allocation of key positions in the nextgovernment, Mohammed confirmed that the matter is "almost settled."He stated that Masrour Barzani has been secured as Prime minister following thesuccess of the ninth cabinet and the KDP's strong election performance, wherethe party won 39 seats. The region's presidency has also been determined, withthe PUK set to hold the position.

However, discussions are still ongoing over certainministerial posts, particularly the Ministry of the Interior. "There isstill some debate over this position, but it is expected to be resolved soonthrough talks between delegations led by Hoshyar Zebari of the KDP and QubadTalabani of the PUK," Mohammed mentioned.

He concluded, "The Kurdistan Region is on track to forma government soon—one based on a partnership between the two parties, with therevival of their strategic agreement, leading to a unified parliament, unifiedPeshmerga forces, a single government, and a single authority."