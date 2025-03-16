Rwanga's food distribution effort reaches Kurdistan’s Garmian

2025-03-16 14:00:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Organization continued its humanitarian efforts on Sunday, distributing food aid in the Garmian Administration as part of its initiative to provide 16,000 food baskets to families in need across the Kurdistan Region.

This latest phase of assistance reached households in Kifri, Darbandikhan, Rizgari, Sarqala-Kifri, Pebaz, and Midan, ensuring support for those facing economic hardship.

In a statement, Rwanga reaffirmed its “dedication to ongoing relief efforts”, emphasizing its goal of “alleviating financial burdens on struggling families while strengthening social solidarity.”

On Saturday, Halabja launched a campaign to distribute 800 food baskets to underprivileged families across the province in partnership with the humanitarian organization Rwanga.

The organization also initiated a food aid campaign to support low-income families in Duhok province.