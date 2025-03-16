Ghost soldiers, bloated budgets, and elite escorts: can Iraq afford its security?

2025-03-16 15:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s state budget isbuckling under the immense cost of security for government officials, withbillions of dinars spent annually on salaries, allowances, vehicles, and fuel,all while the country struggles with economic hardships.

Long convoys of luxury SUVs withtinted windows, and sirens wailing to clear the streets for politicians andpowerful figures, have become a daily frustration for ordinary Iraqis. Manyquestion whether such extensive security measures are still necessary, givenIraq’s improved security situation. Instead, they argue that these funds shouldbe redirected toward vital public services such as infrastructure, education,and healthcare.

Red Ink Security: The Funding Crisis

Iraq’s 2024 budget stands at 210.9trillion dinars ($162 billion), with a projected deficit of 63.6 trilliondinars ($48 billion). A significant portion is allocated to security, raisingconcerns over financial sustainability as the country faces pressing economicand social challenges.

The Ministry of Interior,responsible for policing and border security, employs around 380,430 personnel.In 2008, its budget increased by 21% to $3.8 billion, and while the 2024 figureis yet to be finalized, it remains a major expenditure. The Ministry of Defencehas been allocated $21.1 billion this year, reflecting the security sector’sdominant share of government spending.

Beyond salaries, billions are spentannually on vehicles, fuel, and operational costs, including personal securityfor Iraq’s political and administrative elite. The exact cost of maintainingthese security details remains unclear but diverts resources from underfundedsectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Critics warn that Iraq’s heavysecurity spending is unsustainable, particularly given its reliance on oilrevenues, which account for about 90% of government income. Oil-based revenuesare projected at 144.3 trillion dinars ($111 billion) in 2024, but a drop inprices could deepen the budget deficit, forcing spending cuts or increasedborrowing.

A major inefficiency in the securitysector is the presence of "ghost soldiers", personnel listed onpayrolls but not serving. In 2014, investigations uncovered 50,000 ghostsoldiers, costing Iraq an estimated $360 million annually. Some estimates placetotal losses at $1 billion per year despite efforts to curb corruption.

Further adding to the financialstrain is the Facilities Protection Service (FPS), a security force with over150,000 personnel and 26,000 contract security guards, tasked with guardinggovernment buildings and protecting officials. However, reports suggest lapsesin vetting, with some members allegedly involved in violent crimes.

The combination of excessivesecurity spending, ghost soldiers, and inefficiencies within the FPS hascreated a bloated security infrastructure that consumes vast resources withoutdelivering proportional benefits to the public. Calls for reform, including theconsolidation of security services, have therefore grown louder.

Trimming Security's Fat

Iraq’s government is seeking toreduce security costs amid public concerns over excessive protection forofficials, but spending on the country’s security apparatus remains high.

In September 2023, Prime MinisterMohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered a reduction in security personnel assigned toofficials, calling the widespread use of bodyguards and convoys “an uncivilizedphenomenon that does not align with the security and stability prevailing inIraq’s cities.”

The Interior Ministry introducedregulations in June 2023 limiting the number of guards for senior officials andretired officers. An official document showed that a deputy minister with therank of lieutenant general was assigned 12 guards, while a lieutenant generalin an official role received 10. Retired officers were still entitled toprotection, with three guards for a retired lieutenant general and two for aretired major general.

Despite these measures, the overallsecurity allocation remains substantial. Provincial officials, ministers, andparliament members continue to receive extensive protection, raising questionsabout fiscal restraint. Critics argue that officials still enjoy privilegesthat contrast with Iraq’s economic challenges.

Security expenditures remain high,even as the government implements austerity measures. The Popular MobilizationForces (PMF), a state-sponsored umbrella group, expanded significantly between2021 and 2023, adding 116,000 fighters and bringing its total to 238,000. Thisincrease came with a budget of 3.56 trillion Iraqi dinars ($2.7 billion). Atthe same time, the Ministry of Defence grew by 25,000 personnel, reaching atotal of 450,000. Similarly, the Interior Ministry expanded by adding 22,250new officers, pushing the police force to 700,000.

To streamline operations and reducecosts, the government has attempted to shift security duties from the militaryto local police forces, aiming to professionalize law enforcement. While someprogress has been made in central and southern Iraq, the transition has largelystalled in the north and west due to ongoing security concerns. This delay hasraised questions about potential political resistance to the proposed reforms.

Security Theatre: Show or Substance?

Officials' growing demands forextensive security measures are being criticized as a misuse of state resourcesand a display of power and privilege. Hamed al-Sayyid, a prominent leader ofthe National Line Movement, described the trend as undermining the coreprinciple of public service. He particularly condemned the allocation ofgovernment-funded security details and luxury vehicles to local officials,arguing their role is to serve the public, not isolate themselves behind layersof protection.

"Recently, we’ve seen membersof provincial councils granted personal security and modern vehicles, thoughtheir primary responsibility is to address local concerns such asinfrastructure and community development," al-Sayyid told Shafaq News. "Theseofficials should engage directly with citizens, not hide behind unnecessarysecurity details that harm their relationship with the public," he added.

With over 300 lawmakers inparliament, each entitled to up to 30 bodyguards, the cost of these securityarrangements is considerable. The Interior Ministry reports that theallocations for government officials' security exceed $100 million annually,with a large portion directed toward lawmakers. Critics argue some MPs exploitthese resources by appointing relatives from the Interior Ministry as personalguards, diverting public funds into private households.

"This is a shamefulpractice," al-Sayyid said. "Lawmakers often praise security forcesfor maintaining stability, yet they continue to demand large security detailsat the public’s expense, deepening inequality in society."

Local government officials alsobenefit from such arrangements. A recent study found that more than 80% ofprovincial leaders receive armored vehicles, high-end security systems fortheir homes, and personal bodyguards, all covered by the national budget. Thetrend has drawn criticism, especially as public services like education andhealthcare face budget cuts.

A leaked Ministry of Finance reportrevealed that security measures for government officials account for up to 15%of the national security budget annually. This allocation has sharply increasedover the past decade, prompting concerns that political elites’ safety is beingprioritized over the public’s needs.

Guns or Growth? The Budgetary Divide

Economist Ahmed Eid has criticizedIraq’s heavy spending on security for government officials, arguing it divertscrucial funds from essential public services. Speaking to Shafaq News, Eidnoted that billions of dollars are allocated annually to security details forhigh-ranking officials while the country grapples with pressing social andeconomic challenges.

Despite improvements in Iraq’ssecurity, the government continues to channel significant resources intosecurity, straining national finances. Eid emphasized that these funds couldbetter serve education, healthcare, and job creation. “Instead of militarizingsociety, the government should support the private sector and create more jobopportunities for young people,” he urged, calling for a shift in priorities.

Iraq’s youth unemployment rateexceeds 27%, and over 30% of the population lives below the poverty line,according to the World Bank. Yet, in 2023, Iraq’s security budget surpassed $10billion, accounting for more than 20% of total expenditure. Meanwhile,education received only 7.6%—far below the 15% global recommendation fordeveloping nations, while healthcare was allocated just 5.8%, leaving manyIraqis without adequate medical care.

Eid also highlighted financialmismanagement, stating that security funds are often used inefficiently.Officials frequently reassign existing security staff instead of hiring newpersonnel, creating an unsustainable burden. A lack of transparency and accountabilityfurther exacerbates the issue.

Beyond security spending, Iraqstruggles with economic diversification. The Ministry of Planning estimates thecountry needs to generate over 1.5 million jobs annually to keep pace withlabor force growth. However, slow progress has left the oil sector dominatingthe economy, limiting opportunities for young Iraqis and fuelling publicdissatisfaction.

While security has improved sincethe defeat of ISIS, critics argue that the government’s focus on protectingofficials over addressing socio-economic needs is misplaced. The prevalence ofarmed convoys and heavy security measures for officials has become a symbol ofmisaligned priorities, widening the gap between the government and itscitizens.

Bodyguard Battle: Iraq's ActivistsRise

Iraqi lawmaker Suzan Mansour hasdefended the allocation of 16 bodyguards per Member of Parliament, arguing thatthe measure is necessary for MPs to effectively carry out theirresponsibilities toward constituents. In an interview with Shafaq News, Mansourexplained that MPs often handle administrative and financial tasks throughtheir security teams, in addition to their protective duties. She stressed thatlawmakers’ direct engagement with the public requires security not only forprotection but also for day-to-day operations.

“Many people turn to MPs for help,as they feel entitled to assistance from those they elected,” Mansour said,emphasizing that adequate security is essential for MPs to safely fulfill theirobligations, which include assisting constituents with healthcare andunemployment issues.

Against this backdrop, several Iraqicivil society organizations have taken a firm stand against excessive securityexpenditures. They argue that lavish security measures often serve more asstatus symbols than genuine security needs.

Groups like the National FoundationCongress (INFC), established by Sheikh Jawad al-Khalisi in 2004, advocate forfiscal responsibility and the alignment of security provisions with actualthreats.

Similarly, the Tishreen Movement,born out of the 2019–2021 protests, has criticized government overspending,urging that funds should be redirected to vital public services such ashealthcare and education. The Hammurabi Human Rights Organization (HHRO),founded in 2005, has also published reports highlighting the disproportionateallocation of resources to security, calling for those funds to be used forsocial welfare programs instead.

These civil society organizationscontinue to press for greater transparency in government spending, pushing forsecurity measures that prioritize public welfare over political symbolism.However, measurable reductions in security costs have yet to be seen.