SDF: Turkiye kills nine family members in Northern Syria

2025-03-17 19:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ A Turkish airstrike killed nine members of a single family south ofKobani in northern Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Monday.

Ina statement, the US-backed SDF said a Turkish warplane struck a family workingin agriculture in an area between the villages of Qomji and Barkh Botan, southof Kobani. Nine people were killed, and two others were wounded.

TheSDF, which controls much of northeastern Syria, played a key role in the US-ledcampaign against Islamic State. However, Turkiye considers the group aterrorist organization due to its ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK),which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

Ankarahas long pushed for action against the People's Protection Units (YPG), thedominant faction within the SDF, viewing it as an extension of the PKK.

Turkiye,which has established close ties with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, ispressing the new Syrian authorities to address the YPG’s presence in thecountry.

SincePresident Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December 2024 after a 13-year civilwar, Syria’s new leadership has sought to disband armed groups and reassertstate control.

Al-Sharaaand SDF commander Mazloum Abdi recently signed an agreement to integrate allcivil and military institutions in northeastern Syria into the Syrian state,including border crossings, airports, and oil and gas fields. The deal is setto take effect by the end of the year.