New shipping line: Umm Qasr receives first mega-ship from South Korea

2025-03-20 07:45:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director of Iraq's Ports,announced the inauguration of a new maritime line with the arrival of a SouthKorean giant vessel at Umm Qasr Port.

In a statement to Shafaq News, Al-Fartousidescribed the launch of the new line as "an important historicalstep," noting that this journey is the first of itskind.

The first giant container ship of the South Korean company HMMarrived at Umm Qasr Ports, marking the beginning of a new era of trade cooperationbetween Iraq and South Korea.

"The ship is 366 meters long, with amaximum capacity of 16,000 containers, although it arrived with a lowerload," Al-Fartousi added.

Heemphasized that Iraq is working to strengthen cooperation with leadingcountries in maritime transport to "achieve the best economicbenefits."

Al-Fartousi also anticipated a greater flow of goods and commoditiesthrough Iraq's ports in the future, "which will contribute to boosting tradeactivity and fostering national economic growth in Iraq."