2025-03-20 16:00:03 - From: SANA

Homs, SANA –Homs province organized on March 18, on the occasion of the Syrian revolution an exhibition of documentary photos, at al-Dablan neighborhood taken by 26 media professionals from Homs during the Syrian revolution. Each photograph tells a story of heroism, courage, patience, and suffering experienced by the city’s residents and revolutionaries, particularly during the …