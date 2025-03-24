Iraq News Now

Jordan demands Israel halt Gaza assault, implement prisoner swap

2025-03-24

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has called on Israel to end its military assault on Gaza and honour the prisoner exchange deal brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

“Israel must cease fire in Gaza and implement the exchange agreement,” Safadi said.

He also urged the international community to pressure Israel into halting its attacks on Lebanon and Syria, warning of the wider regional fallout

