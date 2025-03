2025-03-26 22:00:03 - From: SANA

Riyadh, SANA-The Syrian men’s national football team beat its Pakistani counterpart 2-0 in a match held at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Saudi Arabia, as part of the first round of the Asian Cup qualifiers. The Syrian goals were scored by Ahmad Faqa in the 22nd minute and Omar al-Somah in the 56th minute. …