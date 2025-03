2025-03-26 21:00:03 - From: SANA

Amman, SANA-Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed the need to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country through a Syrian-Syrian political process based on principles that guarantee Syria’s unity, security, stability, and sovereignty, rid it of terrorism, and preserve the rights of all Syrians. This came during his meeting in Amman with German Interior …