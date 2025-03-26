Israel says 430 targets hit in Gaza since resuming its war

Israel's military said on Wednesday that it bombed 430 targets in Gaza since it decided to resume its war on the enclave on 18 March.

Israel also said it hit 18 targets in Syria and 40 targets in Lebanon during this time, underscoring how it has expanded its operations. 40 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon during the same period.

Israel said that it intercepted 14 missiles and rockets this past week, with six launched from Yemen; three launched from Lebanon, and five from Gaza.