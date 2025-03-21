Saudi counter-narcotics authorities assist Iraq in thwarting smuggling of 7 million Captagon bills

2025-03-21 09:00:49 - From: Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s counter-narcotics authorities assisted their Iraqi counterparts on Sunday to thwart an attempt to smuggle millions of toxic amphetamine pills. Col. Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, the security spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, said Iraqi authorities seized 7 million amphetamine pills based on information supplied from the ministry and the General Directorate of Narcotics Control. Criminals had concealed the drugs within a shipment of children’s toys and ironing boards, the Saudi News Agency reported.