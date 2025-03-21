Armenia opens its border with Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria

2025-03-21 11:00:03 - From: SANA

Yerevan, SANA-The Armenian government announced Thursday, reactivation of the Markara border crossing with Turkey, from March 21st to 31st, to facilitate transport of humanitarian aid to Syria, via Turkish territory. The Armenian news agency Armenpress reported that the government’s decision came after working meetings between representatives of the relevant administrations of Armenia and Syria, where …