From Lebanon refuge, trauma scars Syria's minority Alawites

2025-03-22 07:00:02 - From: Al monitor

When he arrived in the town of Masaoudiyeh in northern Lebanon earlier this month, fleeing massacres on Syria's Mediterranean coast, Dhulfiqar Ali had escaped death not once but twice.

He is among thousands of Syrians who have fled across the border after armed groups descended on the Syrian coastal heartland of ousted president Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority and killed hundreds of civilians, mostly Alawites.

"They didn't even speak Arabic... they knew only: 'Alawites, pigs, kill them'," Ali said of the gunmen.