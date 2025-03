2025-03-24 13:00:25 - From: SANA

Hama, SANA-The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Hama and its Dependencies held a Ramadan Iftar banquet, bringing together Muslim and Christian clerics, as well as several provincial officials in a cordial atmosphere. “The Syrian people are one, with all their components and sects, and we must all remain united against anyone who tries to sow division …