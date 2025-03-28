US: New Jersey school slammed for 'anti-Palestinian' assignment on activist Mahmoud Khalil

2025-03-28 00:00:03 - From: Middle East Eye

A New Jersey high school is under fire from parents for an assignment that allegedly used misleading and incorrect information about a high-profile Palestinian student activist currently facing deportation.

Educational advocates and parents said the student project was an attempt to manipulate students with false information that did not merely distort the case but also sought to spread dangerous allusions about anti-war protesters demonstrating against Israel's war on Gaza.



In the assignment seen by Middle East Eye, students in the "Introduction to Law" class at the New Brunswick High School were asked to decide whether the US government was warranted in its decision to detain and potentially deport Palestinian student activist Mahmoud Khalil.



The student project, assigned on 18 March, was withdrawn on Wednesday after pushback from the community.

Khalil made international headlines earlier in March when masked immigration agents took him from his student housing outside Columbia University, stripped him of his permanent resident status, and slated him for deportation.

Observers say that Khalil, one of the main organisers of the student encampment against Israel's war on Gaza and who has not been accused of a crime, is being punished for his pro-Palestine activism.



But in the prompts provided by the teacher, Khalil is described as a supporter of terrorism; is accused of having celebrated the Hamas-led attacks of 7 October 2023 on southern Israel; and students who took part in the protests at Columbia University are described as "Hamas students".



Khalil's first name is also spelt incorrectly and described as having been born in Israel. Khalil was born in Syria to Palestinian refugees.

A Muslim organiser in New Jersey, who asked to remain anonymous over fear of reprisals, told MEE the assignment repeated the accusations levelled by the Trump administration, which have already been found to be false.

"The teacher was very clearly projecting his own opinion about Mahmoud in the section he labelled 'pertinent facts' which actually is filled with lies - and misspellings - instead of truly allowing his students to 'be the judge' as he claims he wants them to be," the organiser who works in education in New Jersey, said.

"Social studies teachers are supposed to teach their students how to be critical thinkers and make connections between the past and the present."

The organiser said the teacher was creating "a facade of critical thinking" by asking students to make a judgement call, "while not providing them any guidance on finding resources, not teaching them to wrestle with concepts such as 'terrorism', and very clearly leaving out any discussion at all about why Mahmoud was protesting at Columbia to begin with."

"We are back to a time where the concept of truth and fact is completely irrelevant, and instead, accusations are facts," the organiser said.

In response to several questions from MEE, a spokesperson for New Brunswick Public Schools said the teacher "had conducted a lesson in which personal opinions were presented as facts".

"I won’t share specific details, but the simple fact that this occurred is at odds with our district’s professional and ethical standards. Upon learning about this situation, which we understand made some students uncomfortable, we immediately removed the related assignment from our curriculum," the spokesperson said.