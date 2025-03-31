President Ahmad al-Sharaa performs Eid al-Fitr prayer at the People’s Palace in Damascus

2025-03-31 14:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- President of Syrian Arab Republic, Mr. Ahmad al-Sharaa, performed Eid al-Fitr prayer at People’s Palace prayer hall in Damascus, with a large public presence. The President performed the prayer along with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Defense Minister, Murhaf Abu Qasra, Justice Minister, Mazhar al-Wais, Grand Mufti Sheikh Osama al-Rifae, a number of state …