Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts Arab cycling championship after a 40-year wait

2025-03-24 17:10:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq will stagethe Arab Road Cycling Championship in Al-Sulaymaniyah this October aftersecuring approval from the Arab Cycling Federation, the Iraqi Cycling Federationannounced on Monday.

Invitations have been extendedto Arab Federation President Faisal Al-Qassimi and Secretary-General IsmailAl-Hosani to visit Baghdad for coordination meetings and to inspectpreparations in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Federation President Ali Hamid confirmed,noting, “The site visit will assess organizational and logistical readiness tomeet international standards.”

Hamid highlighted Iraq’s pushto reassert its presence in regional sports after more than four decades, “aligningwith the government’s policy to promote athletics.”

The Arab Road CyclingChampionship is one of the top competitions in the region and is expected tofeature leading teams from across the Arab world.