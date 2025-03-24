Kurdish PM Barzani in Doha: Talks with Qatari PM on regional issues

Iraq News Now

2025-03-24 21:35:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, KurdistanRegion Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, foran official visit.

The Kurdish PM met with Qatar’sPrime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin AbdulrahmanAl-Thani, according to a statement from Barzani’s media office.

The meeting reportedly covered thelatest developments in Iraq and the region, along with ways to strengthen tiesbetween the Kurdistan Region and Qatar across various fields.

