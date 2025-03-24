Kurdish PM Barzani in Doha: Talks with Qatari PM on regional issues
Shafaq News/ On Monday, KurdistanRegion Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, foran official visit.
The Kurdish PM met with Qatar’sPrime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin AbdulrahmanAl-Thani, according to a statement from Barzani’s media office.
The meeting reportedly covered thelatest developments in Iraq and the region, along with ways to strengthen tiesbetween the Kurdistan Region and Qatar across various fields.
I am in Doha on an official visit today and I had the pleasure of meeting H.E. Prime Minister @MBA_AlThani_. We are aligned on building on the strong friendship between our peoples and expand our ties across sectors. We also exchanged views on developments in Iraq and the region. pic.twitter.com/j1xsIZX0mZ— Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) March 24, 2025