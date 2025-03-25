Deadly borders: 60+ Kurdish kolbars killed, 280+ injured since 2024

2025-03-25 02:25:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ More than 60 Iraniankolbars have been killed and over 280 others injured since the beginning of2024, while transporting goods in the border areas between Iranian Kurdistanand the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, according to the Hanna Human RightsOrganization.

Kolbars are workers who transportgoods across the borders of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkiye, often throughdangerous mountainous terrains.

In its report, the Iranian Kurdishorganization revealed that the total number of kolbar deaths in 2024 reached59, with 271 others injured. Among the fatalities, 41 were allegedly killed bydirect gunfire from Iranian government forces, while 216 others were injured bydirect fire from government troops. Four were killed by landmine explosions,and the rest died in natural accidents and road incidents.

According to the organization'sstatistics, 4 workers were killed and 13 others injured in the first threemonths of 2025. Two of the deaths were reportedly due to direct gunfire fromIranian forces, while the other two died from cold weather and landslides.