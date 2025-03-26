Kurdistan employees to receive March salaries starting Friday

2025-03-26 16:20:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, theKurdistan Region's Ministry of Finance and Economy received the March salariesfor government employees from the federal government.

The federal Finance Ministrytransferred 954,880,467,779 IQD ($725,690 million) to the Kurdistan RegionalGovernment (KRG), with salary payments set to be deposited into employees' bankaccounts starting Friday, March 27, 2025, the Kurdish ministry stated.

For employees receiving cashpayments, the funds will reportedly be transferred to banks as soon as possible.