New Iraq-China Contracts for Sponge Iron Plant and $2bn Industrial City

2025-03-25 06:20:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's General Company for Iron and Steel has signed two major contracts in Basra under the patronage of Industry and Minerals Minister Khaled Battal Al-Najm: The first contract, signed with Al-Qaim United Company, involves the establishment of a sponge iron plant with an annual production capacity of one million tonnes. This project […]

