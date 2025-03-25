Iraq seeks gas independence: Fast-tracks Akkas, Mansouriya development

2025-03-25 10:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq is seeking to fast-track the development of its Akkas and Mansouriya gas fields to meet rising domestic energy needs, a senior oil official said on Tuesday.

Bassem Mohammed Khudair, Iraq’s Deputy Oil Minister for Extraction Affairs, emphasized the urgency of investing in the two fields during a visit to the Midland Oil Company, where he reviewed ongoing production projects and infrastructure development, according to a ministry statement.

The Mansouriya gas field holds an estimated 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and could produce over 300 million cubic feet per day if fully developed, the ministry said. Last month, Iraq’s cabinet authorized the Oil Ministry to sign a development contract for the field with a consortium led by China’s Jereh Group and Petro Iraq. Previous agreements with other foreign firms, including Chinese and Turkish companies, had stalled without explanation.

Iraq has four major non-associated gas fields: Akkas in Al-Anbar, Mansouriya in Diyala, Siba in Basra, and Khor Mor in Al-Sulaymaniyah. In mid-2023, Baghdad signed four contracts with France’s TotalEnergies to boost oil and gas production.

The urgency to secure domestic gas supplies has intensified after US President Donald Trump revoked Iraq’s sanctions waiver for importing electricity and gas from Iran. For years, Iraq has relied on Iranian energy imports, particularly during peak summer demand, benefiting from repeated US exemptions.

In response, Baghdad has sought alternative sources, including a deal to import gas from Turkmenistan. However, the arrangement, which involves routing gas through Iran, has faced logistical and financial hurdles, delaying implementation.