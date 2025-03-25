Israel military issues further calls to evacuate northern Gaza as airstrikes continue – Middle East crisis live

2025-03-25 11:00:03 - From: The Guardian

Military tells people to head towards ‘known shelters’ despite the fact there is no guarantee of safety as 57 people killed in past 24 hours

Welcome to our live coverage of the latest developments in the Middle East, with a particular focus on Israel’s continuing war on Gaza.

Gaza’s health ministry said yesterday that 730 Palestinian people had been killed in Israeli attacks since the country’s military resumed intensive bombardments across the strip last Tuesday, including about 60 people in the past 24 hours.

Hossam Shabat, a journalist for the Al Jazeera Mubasher channel, was killed in northern Gaza on Monday. Witnesses told the network that his car was targeted in the eastern part of Beit Lahiya. Earlier in the day, Mohammad Mansour, a reporter who worked for Palestine Today, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis.

The Israeli military issued more calls to evacuate parts of northern Gaza, telling Palestinians to head towards “known shelters” even though there is no guarantee of safety there. “Terrorist organizations are once again returning to and firing rockets from populated areas... For your safety, head south toward the known shelters immediately,” the Israeli military spokesperson wrote on X, after issuing similar warnings for the northern towns of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun.

In extraordinary blunder, top Trump cabinet members added the Atlantic magazine editor to a Signal group chat discussing secret military plans for recent attacks in Yemen. The major security breach sparked bipartisan outrage and calls from one Democratic group for Pete Hegseth to resign as defence secretary.

The Israeli military said earlier today it struck targets – “Tadmur and T4” - at two Syrian military bases in Homs province, claiming they hosted “military capabilities”.

Israel’s defence ministry has announced the creation of an administration dedicated to the “voluntary departure of Gaza residents to a third country”, drawing outrage from Egypt, which borders Gaza and Israel. Cairo expressed “its strong condemnation” of the creation of the authority.

