"Enough is Enough": Erbil women protest domestic violence injustice

2025-03-26 01:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Dozens of women gathered in front of Erbil Citadel on Tuesday, calling for justice for victims of domestic violence and accountability for perpetrators.

Activist Vian Hussein told Shafaq News that demonstrators condemned gender-based violence, highlighting the recent killing of Dr. Sana Kamal, who her husband gunned down.

Hussein urged the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the judiciary, and the United Nations to take immediate action to strengthen protections for women and enforce stricter gun control measures.

She also denounced tribal interference in domestic violence cases and opposed any proposed amnesty laws that could allow offenders to escape justice.

Violence against women remains a pervasive issue in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, deeply rooted in cultural, legal, and socio-political dynamics.

Iraqi women face various forms of abuse, including domestic violence, honor killings, forced marriages, and sexual assault. The Iraqi Penal Code has been widely criticized for allowing husbands to discipline their wives and for providing legal leniency in honor-related crimes, contributing to the underreporting of such cases.

In the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has taken legislative steps to combat gender-based violence, criminalizing domestic abuse, spousal rape, and psychological harm. However, enforcement remains inconsistent due to societal resistance and limited resources. The KRG has also launched initiatives targeting female genital mutilation [circumcision] and child marriage, but cultural barriers continue to hinder progress.

Reports indicate that approximately 1,000 women are killed annually in Iraq due to domestic violence.