Minister al-Shaibani stresses importance of boosting Syrian relations with China

2025-03-27 02:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA-Foreign and Expatriates Minister Asaad al-Shaibani received Wednesday a delegation from the People’s Republic of China headed by the Chinese Ambassador to Syria,Shi Hongwei. The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of strengthening relations between the Syrian Arab Republic and the People’s Republic of China to serve both countries and achieve prosperity, progress, and peace …