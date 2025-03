2025-03-27 09:00:03 - From: SANA

Cairo, SANA-The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has strongly condemned the Israeli occupation’s attack on the village of Koya in Daraa western countryside, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of several innocent civilians. He reaffirmed the League’s solidarity with Syria in confronting Israeli aggressions and its full support for Syria’s sovereignty, …