Three years on, families still mourn relatives drowned in Channel

Mohammed Hussein Mohammedie was just 19 when he left Iraq and attempted the perilous English Channel crossing in November 2021.

He died alongside 26 others when their dinghy sank.

His family were refugees from Iran and suffered financial hardship, his father told a UK inquiry into the capsizing of the dinghy in the early hours of November 24, 2021.

"He wanted to be different. He wanted to be brave," Hussein Mohammedie said of his son's ambitions to leave Iraq, during the final days of the inquiry this week.