2025-03-29 05:11:21 - From: Iraq Business News

By Cathrin Schaer, for DW. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq's ambitious tourism plans: Impossible dream come true? Iraq wants to diversify its economy away from oil and toward tourism. Although Western travelers have made headlines in once-dangerous Iraq of late, […]

The post Iraq's Ambitious Tourism Plans: Impossible Dream Come True? first appeared on Iraq Business News.