Akitu attack outrage: Governor vows justice after

2025-04-01 22:41:35 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The attack on Akitu festival celebrants is a "cowardly act" that hasno connection to peaceful coexistence, Duhok Governor Ali Tatar said onTuesday.

Earliertoday, an unidentified assailant attacked attendees of the Babylonian-AssyrianNew Year celebration in Duhok, injuring a woman and a young man. Both victimssustained serious wounds and were taken to a hospital, where their conditionsremain critical.

Speaking ata press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency, Tatar emphasized thatpluralism and tolerance have long defined the Kurdistan Region. "Neither aterrorist organization, a fanatic individual, nor any group seeking chaos canundermine security and stability in Kurdistan," he said.

The governorstressed that the Region would not be swayed by such attacks, which hedescribed as attempts to sow discord and disrupt social harmony. "Allcomponents of the Kurdistan Region are fully protected by the government, whichprioritizes security and stability," he added.

He alsoassured that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is providing the bestpossible medical care for the victims.