Crisis in Nineveh: Deadlock and division jeopardize Provincial Council

2025-03-29 13:26:09 - From: Shafaq News

Plunged into a deepening politicalcrisis, the Nineveh Provincial Council is grappling with sharp divisions andescalating conflicts among its members following the dismissal of ChairmanAhmed Al-Hasoud. As key blocs clash over critical governance issues, thecouncil's future hangs in the balance, with growing calls for its dissolutionif the deadlock persists.

Political Deadlock

Muhanad Najm Al-Jubouri, head of theUnited Nineveh Bloc and a member of the Nineveh Provincial Council, told ShafaqNews that the council's crises stem from its transformation into a “politicalcouncil”, and the “subordination” of Future Nineveh Bloc members (aligned withthe Coordination Framework) to the will and directives of political forces andleaders inside and outside the province.

United Nineveh leaders have grantedtheir members the authority to make decisions they deem beneficial for theprovince, he stated, accusing Future Nineveh members of having to consult theirleadership in Baghdad and within Nineveh before making any major decisions,which he said was causing dysfunction within the council.

For his part, Ahmed Al-Kiki, head ofthe Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in the Nineveh council, noted that akey factor behind the council's escalating disputes was the Future NinevehBloc’s "betrayal of agreements and the principle of partnership,"pointing out that after securing a majority with 16 members, “the blocunilaterally made decisions, held sessions independently, and voted alone onthe dismissal and appointment of administrative unit heads while disregardingthe positions of other blocs.”

Turmoil After Chairman’s Dismissal

The dismissal of Nineveh CouncilChairman Al-Hasoud has triggered a new crisis within the council. Regardingthis issue, Muhanad Najm Al-Jubouri asserted that the move was “legal andvalid” after 16 members—constituting the required majority of half plusone—voted in favor of his removal.

Al-Kiki told Shafaq News that due tothe council's failure to hold a session this year, the KDP, United Nineveh, andthree Future Nineveh defectors convened to dismiss Al-Hasoud, stresseing thatthe new majority acted solely on the dismissal and later invited the FutureNineveh to rejoin the council. He described Al-Hasoud’s dismissal as "anecessary step to correct the council’s course".

However, on March 9, theAdministrative Judiciary Court suspended the decision to remove Al-Hasoud,citing articles 151 and 152 of the Civil Procedure Law No. 83 of 1969. Inresponse, the United Nineveh (comprising Sunni Arab forces) and the KDPboycotted council sessions in protest against Al-Hasoud’s continued tenuredespite the council’s vote to dismiss him in a session held on March 5.

Uncertain Future

As crises within the Nineveh Councilintensify, public calls for its dissolution are growing, and some politicalblocs within the council are not ruling out the possibility, especially as aresolution to the disputes remains unclear in the near future.

If political conflicts reach adeadlock, dissolving the council could become inevitable, Al-kiki assumed.However, he expressed hope for potential solutions, including removingAl-Hasoud, and restoring genuine partnership and consensus within the council.

Political analyst Mustafa Al-Obaidialso reckoned that the deepening disputes during this final term of localcouncils reinforce arguments for dissolving them, as critics view these bodiesas unnecessary and prone to political maneuvering and financial corruption.

Regarding a near-term resolution heruled out this possibility, indicating to Shafaq News, “The upcoming phase willbe marked by parliamentary elections, which will further fuel sectarian andideological divisions.”