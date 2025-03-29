Teachers warn of escalation over unpaid salaries in Kurdistan Region

2025-03-29 18:20:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, teachers in the Kurdistan Regionexpressed their dissatisfaction over the ongoing delay in salary payments dueto financial disputes between the Region's Ministries of Finance and Education.

Mohammad Kamal, a representative of the teachers, indicatedin a press conference that the salary delay had exceeded six months, addingthat "the Ministry of Finance has failed to fulfill its commitments to theteachers."

The continued delay in salary payments places teachers in avery difficult financial position, directly affecting their daily lives amidstrising living costs, he stated, adding that "the lack of serious solutionsreflects poor coordination between government ministries."

In turn, teachers urged the Ministry of Education tointervene and resolve the salary crisis, stressing that the delays violatetheir rights and impact education. They also called on the Ministry of Financeto ensure timely payments, warning of potential escalation if the issuecontinues.

The Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy announced onMarch 26 the transfer of $725,690 million to its accounts for March salarypayments from the federal government.