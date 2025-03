2025-03-31 12:00:33 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- President Ahmad al-Sharaa received Sunday a congratulatory cable from King of Morocco Kingdom, Mohammed VI, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. King Mohammed VI expressed sincere congratulations and best wishes to President al-Shara and the Syrian people on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. Rafah al-Allouni/ Manar Salameh