Organization of Islamic Cooperation Welcomes Formation of Syria’s New Government

2025-04-01 16:00:04 - From: SANA
 Jeddah, SANA- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) General Secretariat welcomed the formation of the new Syrian government, affirming its support for Syria at this historic period. OIC Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha, in a statement posted on the Organization website, congratulated both the Syrian government and its people, emphasizing the OIC’s commitment to supporting Syria …

